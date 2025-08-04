Aries: Workplace pressure and home tensions may stress you out today, affecting your focus. Be cautious before agreeing to any investment proposals. On a brighter note, your parents and friends will do their best to lift your spirits. Romance might not go as planned, and even heartfelt gifts may fail to impress. You’ve worked hard, and now is the time to reap the rewards. Spending time at a park or shopping mall with younger family members could bring some cheer. However, your spouse may not be very supportive today, which could leave you feeling upset. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu and lessen the negative effects of Mercury. This can also support your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.