Aries: Take a long walk to boost your health. Consider using a creative idea to earn some extra money. Be cautious today, as someone may try to work against you. Avoid confrontations; if you need to resolve issues, handle them gracefully. Don’t delay in expressing your feelings to your partner, as tomorrow may be too late. This is a good day to start new plans or ventures. An old acquaintance may reach out, making the day memorable. Your spouse will show their caring side. Remedy: Strengthen family bonds by feeding green fodder to cows.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.