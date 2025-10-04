Aries: Attend a social gathering today to lift your spirits and refresh your mind. Past spending habits might create some financial pressure now, leaving you in need of funds. Try to plan wisely and stay patient. Avoid ignoring your partner’s opinions, as doing so could lead to misunderstandings. A pleasant surprise awaits you—check your love partner’s recent social media posts for a heartwarming moment. Homemakers can unwind after completing daily chores by watching a good movie or catching up on their favorite content on their phones. Some tension may arise between you and your spouse, so handle conversations with care to maintain harmony in your relationship. With a little effort, you can make this a cheerful day filled with laughter, movies, and light-hearted talks with loved ones. Remedy: To attract financial stability, chant “Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha” 11 times daily.

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.