Aries: A surge of spiritual energy may inspire you to visit a sacred place and seek wisdom from a holy person. This is a favorable time for investments, but be sure to consult a trusted advisor before proceeding. Social gatherings will offer valuable chances to strengthen your connections with influential individuals. Travel may spark a romantic encounter or deepen an existing bond. To make the most of your free time, consider stepping away from the crowd and engaging in activities you truly enjoy. Doing so can lead to meaningful and positive changes in your life. You may also find yourself receiving special attention from your spouse today. Meanwhile, young individuals of this zodiac sign may become more aware of the absence of love in their lives. Remedy: Place a Ketu Yantra in your Puja room or family altar and worship it regularly to enhance your professional and business prospects.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.