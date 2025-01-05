Aries: Frequent emotional stress can lower your resilience and clarity of thought. Stay positive and encourage yourself to overcome challenges. Those who have been spending recklessly will realize the value of earning and saving money when faced with sudden financial needs. Engaging in social activities with your family can help create a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere at home. However, remain vigilant, as someone may attempt to harm your reputation. Your energy and knowledge today can boost your earning potential. However, you might receive some upsetting news from your in-laws, which could leave you feeling down and lost in thought. Additionally, your spouse may feel hurt upon discovering a secret from your past. Remedy: Caring for a brown or reddish-brown dog can help bring financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.