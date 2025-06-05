Aries: Today is a great day to make a fresh start towards better health. Spending money on necessary household items may strain your finances temporarily, but it will help you avoid bigger problems later. Children might test your patience, so handle them with love and care to maintain harmony and reduce stress. Remember, love attracts love. Your romantic moments may be sweet but short-lived—think carefully before committing to any expensive plans. In your free time, enjoy a peaceful walk under the open sky and breathe in the fresh air. This will help you stay mentally calm and balanced throughout the day. There may be some attempts by neighbours to create issues in your married life, but your strong bond will be hard to break. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, offer yellow flowers to your personal or family deity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.