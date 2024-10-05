Aries: A day filled with recreation and unexpected joy. Unplanned financial gains will bring an extra sparkle to your day. In the evening, socializing will exceed your expectations, leaving you with a smile. You'll find yourself reminiscing about happy moments from the past. It's also an ideal time to consult with a lawyer for any legal matters. However, tensions with your partner may rise due to a lack of time together. And seeing your boss’s name flash on your phone over the weekend? Not exactly a welcome sight, but it might happen today. Remedy: Donate black and white clothing to a sadhu for a more rewarding day.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.