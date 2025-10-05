Aries: Your spouse’s cheerful mood may lift your spirits today. The day will begin on a positive note, but unexpected expenses in the evening could cause some worry. Be careful with your words while interacting in groups, as impulsive remarks might draw criticism. Seeking personal advice can help strengthen your relationship. Spend time with experienced individuals and learn from their insights. Travel opportunities are worth exploring. Your partner may pleasantly surprise you today with their affection and warmth. Remedy: Feed green fodder to cows to strengthen family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.