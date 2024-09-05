Aries: Your charming behavior will likely draw attention today. Some individuals under this zodiac sign may need to spend money on a land-related matter. Prioritize the needs of your family members and be involved in their happiness and challenges, showing them that you care. You may experience a unique kind of romance today. Some colleagues might not be pleased with how you handle certain important issues but may not voice their concerns. If the results are not as expected, it would be wise to review and adjust your plans. Don’t hesitate to share your opinion when asked, as it will be well-received. Family disputes could affect your married life. Remedy: Eat 11 grains of wheat at sunrise to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.