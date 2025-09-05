Aries: Include physical education along with mental and moral growth, as only then true all-round development is possible. Always remember, a healthy mind thrives in a healthy body. The money you had invested earlier for a secure future is likely to bring you positive returns today. Sharing your concerns with family will make you feel lighter, but holding back due to ego is not right. Hiding important matters may only add to your problems. A sudden romantic attraction may surprise you. Despite your busy schedule, you will find time for yourself and indulge in your favorite activities. Today, you will also realize that your spouse is nothing less than an angel in your life. Your good qualities will earn you praise from others. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, bury five yellow flowers near a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.