Aries: Try to leave work a little early today and make time for some relaxation. If you're feeling short on money, talk to an elder for advice on how to manage your finances better. Your children will make you proud with their achievements. You might feel the absence of true love in your life today, but don’t worry — things will improve with time. Your ability to handle extra work will impress those who are slower in their tasks. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find time to be with your children. This will remind you of the little joys you’ve been missing. Also, if you’re letting others influence you more than your partner, it could upset your relationship, so be mindful. Remedy: Keep a copper idol of your family deity in your pooja room and worship daily. This will help build mutual trust and understanding in your relationships.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: By 5 pm.