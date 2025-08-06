Aries: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will help you feel relaxed and cheerful today. If you're looking to earn some extra money, consider investing in safe and reliable financial plans. The cheerful mood of your family members will create a lively and pleasant atmosphere at home. Love is something to be felt deeply and shared—make sure not to take your partner for granted. The day may start off a bit slow or tiring, but things will gradually improve. By evening, you'll find some time for yourself and may even catch up with someone close. If you're married, the evening could turn out to be one of the most memorable moments with your spouse. Remedy: For faster career growth, wake up early, offer prayers to the rising Sun, and chant the Gayatri Mantra 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.