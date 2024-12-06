Aries: Nature has gifted you with remarkable confidence and intelligence—make the most of it. Today, with support from someone of the opposite sex, you may gain financially in your business or job. However, avoid getting involved in others' personal matters. You might find it difficult to express your emotions to your beloved today. Your partner simply wants to spend quality time with you, but your inability to do so could upset them. Their frustration may be evident. Additionally, your busy schedule might make your spouse feel neglected, leading to visible disappointment in the evening. Be cautious about investing in unfamiliar stocks or companies without consulting trusted associates. Remedy: Wearing silver jewellery regularly can help foster harmony and peace in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.