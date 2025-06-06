Aries: Engage in a sport or physical activity—it’s a great way to stay young and energetic. Your hard work and commitment will be appreciated today, possibly bringing you some financial gain. You might make small changes at home to enhance its appearance. Love could blossom unexpectedly, so stay alert to the signs around you. Try to spend quality time with younger family members; neglecting this might affect peace at home. Your spouse will make you feel loved and remind you that some bonds are truly special. Today may feel slow-paced, giving you a chance to rest and recharge. You might finally get the relaxation you’ve been needing. Remedy: Donate a cow to improve your health. If that's not possible, contribute the equivalent amount at a temple or hermitage.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.