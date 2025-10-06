Aries: Give priority to your health over social engagements. Your expenses may rise today, so it’s important to plan your budget wisely to handle financial challenges effectively. A disagreement over money matters might arise within the family — encourage open discussion about finances and cash flow. Be forgiving towards your loved one today. Stay calm and composed while handling important business negotiations. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll find some time for yourself — use it to do something creative. Taking your spouse out on a romantic date can strengthen your bond and bring positivity to your relationship. Remedy: To improve your professional growth, help underprivileged girls by gifting them silk clothes on their wedding day.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.