Aries: Your friends will be supportive and help keep your spirits high. A new financial deal is likely to be finalised, bringing in fresh income. This is also a favourable time if you're considering marriage. However, your partner's harsh words may leave you feeling low. You may also feel disappointed if recognition or rewards you were expecting get delayed. Spending time with an elder in the family today could give you valuable life lessons. Be careful, as a small lie from your spouse might upset you, even if it isn’t a big issue. Remedy: To boost your love life, keep a clean piece of white silk or satin cloth in your wallet or pocket. Make sure it stays neat and doesn’t get dirty.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicius Time: 7 am to 8 am.