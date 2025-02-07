Aries: Maintain your patience, as a consistent effort, combined with common sense and understanding, will lead you to success. A sibling may ask to borrow money today. While you may fulfil their request, it could add to your financial strain. Cultivate a positive mindset and offer thoughtful suggestions to support your family. Learn from past failures, as making a proposal today might not yield favorable results. You will plan to focus on fitness and well-being but may struggle to follow through. A dispute with your spouse over a major expense is possible. You may also have a disagreement with a senior at school, so it's important to control your temper. Remedy: Show kindness and support to differently-abled individuals, as helping them can contribute to financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.