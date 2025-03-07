Aries: Stay active and channel your energy productively today. Keep a close watch on your expenses to avoid financial troubles in the future. Tensions may arise with close friends and partners, so tread carefully in conversations. If you're going on a date, steer clear of controversial topics to keep things smooth. While loved ones may seek your attention, you might prefer some alone time for mental peace. A minor disagreement with your spouse over grocery shopping could irritate you, but stay calm. If your advice is ignored, don’t lose your temper—analyze the situation and respond wisely. Remedy: Enhance family happiness by hanging cream, white, or pastel-coloured curtains at home.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: Green.