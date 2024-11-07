

Aries: Take care if you're experiencing persistent neck or back pain, especially if it's paired with general weakness. Rest will be crucial today. Connections with people you know could open up new income sources. Spending quality time with family will help you set aside any worries. However, today may feel challenging for romance. Slow progress at work might bring some minor stress. Be mindful of spending too much time with friends, as it could lead to issues down the road. You and your partner could benefit from some space to nurture your marriage. Remedy: Eating foods with high water content can support better health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm and 6 pm.