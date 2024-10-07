Aries: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are high, which will allow you to take part in a sports competition. Financial transactions will happen throughout the day, and by the end, you should be able to save a decent amount. Take risks for something meaningful and beneficial for your family, as missed opportunities may not come again. There could be some issues at home, but avoid criticizing your partner over minor matters. With hard work and patience, you'll achieve your goals. However, you might face some criticism from your senior for past incomplete tasks. Even your free time today could be spent finishing office work. Your spouse may encourage you to go out when you're not in the mood (or vice versa), which could cause some frustration. Remedy: Gifting perfumes or scented items to your partner may help keep your love life smooth.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.