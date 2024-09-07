Aries: Pressure from superiors at work and tension at home might cause some stress, affecting your concentration. However, if you play your cards right, you could earn some extra money today. A relaxing evening at the movies or a dinner with your spouse will lift your spirits. Romance may not go as planned, and even thoughtful gifts may not have the desired effect today. Completing your tasks on time and heading home early will be beneficial, bringing happiness to your family and leaving you feeling refreshed. If your spouse disrupts a plan or project, stay patient. Take some time to hone your photography skills—you'll cherish the moments you capture today. Remedy: To enhance your love life with positivity and energy, consider serving and feeding black cows.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.