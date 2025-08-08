Aries: Listen to others – you may find answers to your problems. If your salary is still pending, financial stress might trouble you today. Don’t hesitate to ask a close friend for a loan if needed. Focus on your family – attend to their needs and be there in both their happy and difficult moments. Showing you care will strengthen your bond with them. Singles may come across someone special today. However, make sure to know that person’s relationship status before taking things forward. You may receive valuable advice from a spiritual leader or an elder. For married couples, a peaceful dinner and a good night’s sleep can make the day special. Take care of your health. If you feel uneasy, don’t ignore the signs – consult a doctor if needed. Remedy: For better financial growth, fill a coconut with a mixture of flour, jaggery, and ghee, and place it under a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.