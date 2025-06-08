Aries: People with high blood pressure should take extra care of their health while travelling in overcrowded buses, as it may affect their condition. If you’ve been trying to get a loan for a long time, today could be your lucky day, as things may finally move in your favour. Be mindful of your words—what you say could unintentionally hurt the feelings of your grandparents. Sometimes, staying silent is wiser than speaking unnecessarily. Remember, life becomes meaningful through thoughtful actions. Show your loved ones that you care. You may feel emotionally distant today, even if you're smiling—missing someone's company might leave you feeling empty. At work, your boss won’t entertain excuses. Complete your tasks responsibly to maintain your reputation. Your competitive spirit can help you succeed in any challenge or contest you take up. Family matters may feel tense during the day, but by evening, you will find comfort and support in your spouse's affection. Remedy: To move forward in your professional life, chant the mantra Om Kshiti Putraaya Vidmahe Lohitangaaya Deemahi Dhanno Bhaumaha Prachodayaat 11 times daily.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.