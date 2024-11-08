Aries: Don’t waste your energy on unrealistic dreams; focus instead on meaningful actions. Financially, you'll remain strong, as favourable planetary alignments will open up multiple opportunities for income today. Make the most of your free time by helping family members. Your love life is blossoming—embrace the magic. Before diving into a new project, consult experienced individuals in that field; if possible, meet them today to gain valuable insights. Your relationship with your partner is set to feel especially fulfilling today, making life feel enchanting. Let your creativity shine and enjoy a worry-free day. Remedy: Offer black grams, black sesame seeds, and coconut in flowing water to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.