Aries: Try to stay calm and avoid being impulsive or stubborn, especially at a party, as it could dampen the mood. Today is a good day to arrange funds, recover pending payments, or seek financial support for new projects. Spend your free time with children, even if it takes extra effort—it will bring you joy. A sudden romantic attraction may surprise you. Handle colleagues with tact and diplomacy. You are likely to receive compliments that will make you feel appreciated. Married individuals may get a pleasant surprise from their partner. Remedy: Include more liquid-based foods in your diet to improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.