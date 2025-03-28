Atmosphere Core, a leading name in the hospitality sector, is proud to announce its collaboration with Meghalaya Infratech Limited to establish a luxurious hotel and resort at the northeastern gateway of India. Scheduled to debut in the first quarter of 2026, THE DHAR A SIGNATURE ATMOSPHERE GUWAHATI will be ideally located at the border between Assam’s capital, Guwahati, and Meghalaya, just 45 minutes from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

This strategic alliance underscores Atmosphere Core’s determined expansion across India, with a keen focus on the vibrant northeastern region. As part of its ambitious plan to launch 25 properties by 2025, the company is designing the resort to cater to corporate, leisure, curated corporate meetings and events, as well as destination weddings—a vision that aligns with the Government of India’s renewed focus on this dynamic area.

Operating under the sub-brand A SIGNATURE ATMOSPHERE, the lifestyle resort will feature 207 keys of luxury accommodation, ranging from deluxe rooms and suites to presidential suites. Each space will be meticulously designed to showcase breathtaking views of Guwahati City, lush tea plantations, and the stunning valleys of northeastern India.

Complementing the heartwarming setting, Atmosphere Core will add its signature culinary expertise. An extraordinary culinary adventure. Featuring a lively all-day dining venue with outdoor seating and multiple specialty restaurants that highlight northeastern flavours, the property will also include a bakery, café, lounge, and bar, each dedicated to serving exceptional dishes for the refined palate.

Guests can indulge in an exclusive range of indoor and outdoor activities, meticulously crafted to deliver a multi-faceted leisure and bi-leisure experience. The resort’s spa and wellness centre, managed by the renowned ELE|NA brand, will serve as a tranquil haven, offering soothing tea garden views and the resort’s verdant landscape will be a perfect setting for rejuvenation and peace.

THE DHAR A SIGNATURE ATMOSPHERE GUWAHATI is designed to be the perfect destination for both relaxation and business. With state-of-the-art indoor event venues, expansive outdoor lawns and event venues, and boardrooms, the property is poised to become an exceptional destination for curated corporate meetings, events and weddings.

Guwahati is a vibrant hub of cultural and historical attractions. With its serene ponds, ancient temples, colonial-era architecture, and excellent connectivity to Meghalaya and other northeastern states, the city is rapidly emerging as a key destination for tourism and business in the region. Coupled with significant infrastructure development and government initiatives like the Look East policy, Guwahati’s reputation as an essential destination continues to grow.

Reflecting on the new venture, Mr. Souvagya Mohapatra, Managing Director of Atmosphere Core for India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan, said, “The land of seven sisters has long been a focus for us as we strive to establish premier luxury hotels and resorts. Guwahati is not only the gateway to the Northeast but is also evolving into a vital business and tourism hub. Its captivating beauty, rich cultural heritage, and strategic significance have always inspired us. I am excited to announce our entry into this esteemed region, and I am confident that our collaborative efforts will transform this property into a highly coveted destination”.

Mr. N. Dhar, Managing Director of Meghalaya Infratech Limited, added, “We are delighted to partner with Atmosphere Core in elevating this property into a premier hotel and resort. Their renowned commitment to high standards and excellence in service perfectly aligns with our vision. This collaboration marks a strategic expansion into the northeastern market and promises to set a new benchmark in luxury hospitality”.

With its strategic location, exceptional amenities, and commitment to delivering an unparalleled guest experience, THE DHAR A SIGNATURE ATMOSPHERE GUWAHATI is set to become a landmark destination in the Northeast.

About Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts is a curated collection of distinctive properties inspired by local culture and immersed in unique environments. From castaway islands to inner cities, A New Experience Awaits, as every resort and hotel delivers tailored brand experiences aligned with one of seven portfolio sub-brands. Capturing the essence of place authenticity, this set of unique, award-winning destinations offers an exceptional blend of bespoke elegance with genuine local discoveries. A growing portfolio of 17 exclusive properties in some of the world’s most inspiring locations, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts invites discerning travellers to craft unforgettable moments in settings of unparalleled beauty and sophistication.

About Atmosphere Core

Atmosphere Core is a leading hospitality name in South Asia with nine operational resorts in the Maldives, strong global partnerships, and a robust expansion plan within Asia and Europe. A foundational ethos, Joy of Giving ensures a deep and genuine connection with the destination and the people. Global partners find a rich variety of distinctive brand experiences within THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU, and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts portfolio, elevated through enriching sustainable stays, simple, agile solutions, and innovative, intuitive services. This thoughtful curation of destinations awakens all the senses and weaves inspiring, restorative stories for guests that they cherish and return to over time.

The brand has several upcoming properties in India all set to launch within the next three years: STILLWOOD RETREAT A Signature Atmosphere Coorg, ALLITA An Atmosphere Experience Kurseong Darjeeling Hills, ATMOSPHERE LAKEVIEW Kolkata, ATMOSPHERE BHUBANESWAR, VARSA Elements Of Nature By Atmosphere Kannur, AVONGROVE TEA GARDENS By Atmosphere Mirik Darjeeling West Bengal, and ATMOSPHERE GURUGRAM.