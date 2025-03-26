Bhubaneswar: NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL), a subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has officially launched BHIM 3.0, the latest version of the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app.

This third iteration of BHIM, first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016, promises enhanced features, better accessibility, and improved financial management tools for users, businesses, and banks.

What’s New in BHIM 3.0?

1. Enhanced User Features

Split Expenses – Users can now split bills with friends and family directly through the app, making shared expenses like rent, dining out, and group purchases seamless.

Family Mode – A new feature allowing users to onboard family members, track shared expenses, and manage household payments efficiently.

Spends Analytics – A smart dashboard categorizing monthly expenses, helping users manage their budgets without complex spreadsheets.

Action Needed – A built-in task assistant that reminds users about pending bills, UPI Lite activation, and low balance alerts.

2. Improved Accessibility and Performance

Available in 15+ Indian languages, making digital payments more inclusive.

Optimized for low internet connectivity, ensuring smooth transactions even in areas with slow or unstable networks.

3. New Offerings for Merchants

BHIM Vega – A revolutionary in-app payment solution that integrates directly with online merchant platforms, allowing customers to complete transactions instantly without switching to third-party apps.

Rollout Timeline

BHIM 3.0 will be introduced in phases across platforms, with full availability expected by April 2025.

About NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL)

Established in 2024, NBSL is a wholly owned subsidiary of NPCI, committed to enhancing digital payment adoption and providing a seamless, secure, and user-friendly payment experience for individuals and businesses across India.