Cancer: To live a fulfilling life, focus on building your mental strength. Before stepping out today, seek blessings from your elders — it will bring you good luck. Your charm and ability to impress others could lead to rewarding opportunities. If you're in love, today you’ll experience a deep emotional connection that makes everything else fade away, like hearing a melody more beautiful than any song. You may find yourself successfully managing big property deals or coordinating people in creative or entertainment ventures. In your free time, consider reading a spiritual book — it may help you find clarity and solutions to some of your problems. Married life feels especially joyful today. Plan something special in the evening to make your spouse feel loved and cherished. Remedy: Start your day with early morning breathing exercises (Pranayama) to keep your body healthy and your mind refreshed.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.