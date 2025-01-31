Cancer: Cultivate a harmonious mindset to overcome hatred, as it can be more destructive than love and negatively impact your health. Remember, negativity often spreads faster than goodness. While your financial situation may improve, unexpected expenses could still create obstacles in executing your plans. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring happiness into your day. A sudden romantic encounter may uplift your mood. Spending quality time with your partner tonight will make you realize the importance of nurturing your relationship. You may find yourself falling in love with them all over again. Ending the day with a movie night with loved ones could make it even more enjoyable. Remedy: Wear a seven-mukhi Rudraksha for a disease-free life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.30 pm.