Cancer: Heart patients should consider quitting coffee now, as continued consumption may put unnecessary strain on the heart. Today, you might take your family out for a gathering and spend generously on them. However, constantly finding faults in others could invite criticism from relatives—it’s a waste of time and brings no real benefit. Try to change this habit. Treat your partner with kindness and respect today. While you may plan to spend quality time with your family in the evening, an unexpected argument could spoil your mood. A small lie from your spouse might upset you, but it’s best not to overthink it. Traders and businesspeople of this zodiac sign may see their profits turn into reality today. Remedy: Offer milk at a Bhairav temple for peace and happiness in the family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m.