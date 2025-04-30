Cancer: Focus on improving your personality with sincere effort. Today, you might spend money on religious activities, which will likely bring you peace of mind. Your spouse’s health could be a cause of worry, so stay attentive. You’ll feel more in love than ever—everything around you will seem brighter and more beautiful. A new partnership or collaboration looks promising. If you're travelling, double-check that you have all your important documents. Your married life will feel especially fulfilling today. Remedy: Use pure honey regularly to promote harmony and happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.