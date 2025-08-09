Cancer: Protecting your mental health is essential, as it forms the foundation of spiritual well-being. The mind is the gateway of life—everything, good or bad, enters through it. A clear mind helps solve life’s problems and illuminates the path ahead. Make the most of what you already have before rushing to acquire more. Your abundant energy and enthusiasm will yield favourable results and help ease domestic tensions. Love at first sight may be in the cards today. Someone close may wish to spend quality time with you, but a lack of free time could prevent you from meeting their expectations—leaving both of you a little disheartened. On the brighter side, your marriage could reach a beautiful peak today. Speak openly from your heart, as honest words will deepen the love you share. Remedy: Accept rice and silver from your mother and keep them at home to improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.30 pm.