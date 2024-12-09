Cancer: Start your day with yoga and meditation to boost your energy and maintain it throughout the day. If you've been spending money carelessly, today might teach you its value as an unexpected expense arises. Avoid being harsh with your children, as it may upset them and create distance. Instead, approach them with patience and understanding. Love is meant to be cherished and shared with your partner. Those in creative fields may finally receive the recognition and fame they've been waiting for. Although you may plan to indulge in your favourite activities, a busy schedule might keep you from doing so. However, the day will end beautifully as you enjoy a memorable evening with your spouse. Remedy: Declutter your home by discarding old items like clothes and newspapers to bring happiness and positivity to your family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.