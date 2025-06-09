Cancer: Take time to understand what truly drives and inspires you. Let go of negative emotions like fear, doubt, anger, and greed—they only attract unwanted outcomes. Stay calm and polite at work. Losing your temper or behaving harshly could put your job and finances at risk. A disagreement with a neighbour might upset you, but staying composed will prevent things from escalating. Remember, no one can fight with you if you choose not to engage. Try to keep peaceful and friendly relations. You might enjoy playfully teasing your romantic partner during a long phone conversation. However, some issues may arise with domestic help, colleagues, or co-workers today. Matters related to taxes or insurance will also need your attention. An outsider may try to create misunderstandings between you and your partner, but your bond will help you both overcome it. Remedy: To improve your professional life, feed red-coloured sweet items to monkeys.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.