Cancer: You’re likely to take part in a sport or physical activity that will help you stay fit. A friend may ask you for a large sum of money—think carefully before agreeing, as it could strain your finances. Your stubborn attitude might upset your parents, so it’s wise to listen to their advice and be respectful. Your partner may ask for a deeper commitment in the relationship. The day is looking positive overall, and you'll find many reasons to feel happy. Your spouse may pleasantly surprise you today. After a long time, you’ll finally get the rest you need and feel refreshed. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to please Lord Vishnu and reduce Mercury’s negative effects. This can support your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.