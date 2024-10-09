Cancer: You'll be full of energy today and accomplish something extraordinary. However, avoid overspending just to impress others. If you are too harsh with children, it may upset them and create distance, so try to be more patient. A romantic connection will bring extra joy to your day. It's going to be a great day at work! Time is valuable, and it's important to make the most of it to achieve your goals. But also remember the importance of being flexible and spending quality time with your family. Today, you'll find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again. Remedy: Use pure honey regularly to enhance family harmony and enjoy a happy home life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm and 5 pm.