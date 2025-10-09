Cancer: Today promises to be full of fun and recreation. Advice from your father could prove valuable for your professional growth. Friends will be ready to support you if you need help. You might face some disappointment in love, but don’t lose hope—better days are ahead. Showcase your skills and talents to the right people to improve your public image. Avoid running away from problems, as doing so may make them worse. You and your spouse might argue over an old issue, but things will calm down by the end of the day. Remedy: Offer kapoor aarti to Lord Krishna to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.