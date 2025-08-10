Cancer: Begin practicing meditation and yoga to boost your physical health and, more importantly, build mental resilience. With the help of a close friend, businesspersons may see financial gains today—this money could help resolve several of your problems. Be mindful of your partner’s opinions, as neglecting them may test their patience. Your love life will be delightful—keep nurturing it with affection. Your hard work will pay off at the workplace today. You might decide to spend some leisure time at the park, but be cautious—an argument with a stranger could spoil your mood. The romantic charm of a rainy day will surround you, bringing joy and closeness with your spouse. Remedy: Spread happiness in your family by distributing green-colored sweets to five young girls.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.