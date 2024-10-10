Cancer: Your confidence will grow today, and progress is certain. You’re likely to gain financially, but remember to give to charity for mental peace. Spending time with small children will keep you busy and bring happiness. Your soulmate will have you on their mind all day. If you value time, take steps to reach your full potential. You may have an important discussion with family members today. Although your words might be difficult for them to hear, a solution will emerge. Life often surprises you, and today, you’ll be amazed by a wonderful side of your partner. Remedy: Painting your home or office walls in cream or yellow will bring good luck for your career.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.