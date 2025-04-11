Cancer: To stay fit and healthy, avoid high-calorie foods. You and your spouse can sit together and plan your finances for a better future. Your daughter's illness might upset you, but your love and care will help lift her spirits and support her recovery. Love has the power to heal. Romantic feelings will be strong today. You’ll get a chance to spend quality time with your partner and express your emotions openly. This could turn out to be one of the most memorable days in your married life. Time flies when you're with children, and today, you'll once again realize how precious those moments are while spending time with them. Remedy: Feed milk to dogs, especially black ones, to bring peace and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.