Cancer: You may encounter some setbacks today, but don’t lose heart—work harder to achieve your goals. Treat these challenges as stepping stones to success. Relatives will extend their support during a crisis. You might have to spend money on your partner’s ill health, but there’s no need to worry as your long-saved funds will prove useful. Your charm and ability to influence others will bring rewards. You and your partner will immerse yourselves in deep affection, experiencing the joy of love. New job opportunities or business proposals may brighten your day. After days of being busy, you will finally get some time for yourself. Life is full of surprises, and today you’ll be amazed by a beautiful side of your partner. Remedy: Prepare and eat a sweet made from milk, sugar, and rice for excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.