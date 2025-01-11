Cancer: Your child’s achievements will bring you immense joy and pride. However, those who have taken loans may find themselves needing to repay them, which could strain your finances. Small changes around the house might be made to enhance its appearance. Your love life is set to improve as your bond with your partner grows stronger. Spend your free time today engaging in heartfelt conversations with younger family members. You'll gain a deeper appreciation for your marriage and realize that the promises you made to each other truly hold meaning—your spouse is your soulmate. Additionally, reconnecting with an old friend after a long time will remind you how quickly time flies. Remedy: Show respect and kindness to women outside your family or friend circle to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2.40 pm to 4 pm.