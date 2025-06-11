Cancer: You may face some setbacks today, but don’t lose hope. Take them as learning experiences and work even harder to achieve your goals. Support from a relative during tough times will be helpful. You might have to spend a significant amount of money on your mother’s or father’s health. While this could strain your finances, it will also deepen your bond with them. You’ll enjoy social interactions, but avoid sharing personal secrets with others. Try to motivate someone who is struggling in love—your support can make a big difference. Work-wise, things look positive, and you’ll likely stay in a good mood throughout the day. Take time to reflect on your weaknesses and focus on self-improvement. You can expect a better-than-usual day with your spouse—cherish the moments together. Remedy: To strengthen your financial condition, wash your feet before meals. If that’s not possible, at least remove your footwear while eating.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.