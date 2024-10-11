Cancer: You will feel a boost of confidence and energy today. However, unexpected expenses may put some strain on your finances. A visit to a religious place or meeting with a relative could also be on the agenda. In terms of your love life, it's a great day—continue nurturing the affection with your partner. You might also receive insightful guidance from a spiritual leader or elder. Physical closeness with your spouse will be at its peak. However, you may find yourself lost in your thoughts, which could unintentionally upset your family, so try to stay engaged with them. Remedy: Show respect and honor to scholars, intellectuals, and wise individuals to ensure steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 p.m and 2:00 p.m.