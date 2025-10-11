Cancer: Your health will flourish as you spend joyful moments with others — happiness truly heals. However, don’t neglect your well-being, as carelessness now could cause trouble later. With smart decisions, you could earn some extra income today. A pleasant surprise awaits as your brother proves to be more supportive and understanding than you expected. While work pressure might cause some mental strain in the first half of the day, things will ease as the day progresses. Take time to relax and rejuvenate. Keep an eye on your expenses, as overspending could lead to friction with your spouse. If you go shopping, try to stay mindful — though it’s a good day to refresh your wardrobe with new clothes and footwear, moderation will serve you best. Remedy: To strengthen love and harmony in your relationship, gift your partner an item made of shells, pearls, or conch.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.