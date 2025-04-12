Cancer: Avoid getting too involved in your spouse’s personal matters today, as it may lead to tension or misunderstandings. It's wise to maintain healthy boundaries and focus on your own space to avoid creating unnecessary dependence. Be cautious in your interactions—there's a risk of conflict with someone close, which could escalate to legal issues and financial loss. Stay calm and think before reacting. On a brighter note, your timely support may make a significant difference in someone’s life today. This noble act will not only make your family proud but also serve as an inspiration to others. For those who are engaged, your partner will bring you immense joy and warmth today. However, you might be tempted to spend your free time scrolling on your phone or watching TV. Be mindful—this may upset your spouse if they feel neglected. Take time to engage meaningfully with them, especially since they're likely to express appreciation and affection toward you today. Sometimes, it's better to cherish your love from afar than meet under stress—avoid face-to-face interactions if emotions are running high, as it may lead to unnecessary arguments. Remedy: To support good health, affix copper rivets to the four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.