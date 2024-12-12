Cancer: Cultivate positive emotions like love, hope, faith, sympathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these feelings dominate, your mind naturally responds positively to any situation. Traders and businesspeople with foreign dealings should exercise caution, as financial losses are possible today. Misunderstandings with loved ones will be resolved, but external interference could cause some friction. You’ll feel valued at work and appreciated for your efforts. You’ll also have ample personal time, which you can use to pursue hobbies, read, or listen to music. However, unexpected expenses could lead to tension with your spouse. Remedy: Support poor and needy students by providing books, writing materials, uniforms, or other educational supplies. This will enhance Mercury’s positive influence and help remove obstacles in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Red.

Auspicious Time: 11:20 am to 1:15 pm.