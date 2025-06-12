Cancer: Your playful, childlike side will shine today, putting you in a cheerful and light-hearted mood. Financial worries may ease, thanks to timely help from friends. You’re likely to be the centre of attention at a family gathering, bringing joy and warmth to the occasion. At work, your focus might drift as you find comfort and bliss in your partner’s company. Businesspeople under this zodiac sign may have to take an unplanned work trip, which could leave them feeling mentally exhausted. Those in jobs should steer clear of office gossip, as it may lead to trouble. Matters related to taxes and insurance will need your attention today. On a positive note, your life partner may shower you with affection and care, making you feel truly special, almost like they’re your guardian angel. Remedy: For a smooth and successful professional day, eat something containing saffron before leaving for work.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.