Cancer: Think carefully before you speak today, as your words may unintentionally hurt someone’s feelings. Financial transactions will keep you busy, but by the end of the day, you’ll be able to save a fair amount. Your lively attitude will bring joy and positivity at home. However, you may struggle to make your partner understand your perspective, which could cause some frustration. You might also feel the urge to step out alone without informing anyone, using the time to process the many thoughts running through your mind. In married life, placing too many expectations on your spouse could lead to disappointment. On a brighter note, meeting an old friend after a long time will remind you how quickly time flies and leave you with cherished moments. Remedy: For good health, place a golden idol of your deity in the pooja room or family altar and worship it daily.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.