Cancer: You may find it easy to raise funds, whether it’s collecting pending payments or arranging capital for new projects. Be patient with children or those with less experience—they need your guidance, not frustration. Your charm and attractiveness may work in your favour today. However, your energy at work could feel low due to some family-related concerns. If you're a businessperson, stay alert—your partners might not have your best interests in mind. After work, you’ll get time to enjoy your favourite hobbies, which will help you unwind. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring you happiness today. Remedy: Set up free water kiosks or donate water, especially in areas facing shortages. This remedy helps reduce Saturn’s negative effects and brings satisfaction in your career.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.